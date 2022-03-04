Menu
2021 RAM 3500

18,000 KM

Details

$72,995

+ tax & licensing
$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2021 RAM 3500

2021 RAM 3500

ProMaster High Roof EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES INCLUDED

2021 RAM 3500

ProMaster High Roof EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES INCLUDED

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

18,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8611706
  Stock #: 10243
  VIN: 3C6MRVJG3ME572765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 10243
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2021 RAM ProMaster 3500 Extended is the perfect work van for jobs that require a little more length! The top-of-the-range 3500 maxes out the Ram ProMasters hauling abilities by giving the van a maximum payload capacity of 4,680 lbs! It has a low cargo area step-in height and wide-opening 260-degree rear doors. It is also equipped with a top-mounted backup cam to make getting the van into the right spot even easier. This Van comes with a clean CARFAX

BALANCE OF RAM MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

