$32,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-239-7066
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring LANE ASSIST. 17"ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. AUTO START. BLUETOOTH. A/C.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10475766
- Stock #: 230589
- VIN: JF2GTAPC6M8264196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 17,802 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTY TOURING !!! LANE ASSIST. 17"ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. AUTO START. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRAZY LOW MILEAGE !!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.