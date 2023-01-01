Menu
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

17,802 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Touring LANE ASSIST. 17"ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. AUTO START. BLUETOOTH. A/C.

Location

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

17,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10475766
  • Stock #: 230589
  • VIN: JF2GTAPC6M8264196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,802 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTY TOURING !!! LANE ASSIST. 17"ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. AUTO START. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRAZY LOW MILEAGE !!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

