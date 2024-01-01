Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Toyota 4Runner is packed with a Rough Country Leveling Kit, Weathertech Mats, Tinted Windows, Factory Wheels with Bridgestone Blizzaks Included, Power moonroof with tilt and slide, Perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces, 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat with memory settings and lumbar support, 8-inch touchscreen display with Toyota Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility, Rearview camera with parking sensors, Toyota Safety Sense and so much more! This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX. <p>**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. <strong>Cash pricing is an additional $699. </strong> We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs. <p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!<p><strong> <p><strong>All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.<p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2021 Toyota 4Runner

103,457 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota 4Runner

ROUGH COUNTRY LEVELING KIT - 3RD ROW SEATING - SNOW TIRES ENCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota 4Runner

ROUGH COUNTRY LEVELING KIT - 3RD ROW SEATING - SNOW TIRES ENCLUDED

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,457KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTENU5JRXM5894341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,457 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota 4Runner is packed with a Rough Country Leveling Kit, Weathertech Mats, Tinted Windows, Factory Wheels with Bridgestone Blizzaks Included, Power moonroof with tilt and slide, Perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces, 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat with memory settings and lumbar support, 8-inch touchscreen display with Toyota Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility, Rearview camera with parking sensors, Toyota Safety Sense and so much more! This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. Cash pricing is an additional $699. We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs.



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca




Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla XSE SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - LEATHER for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla XSE SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - LEATHER 14,414 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition DUAL MOONROOF - DND ENTERTAINMENT - 7 SEATER for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition DUAL MOONROOF - DND ENTERTAINMENT - 7 SEATER 158,501 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT DVD SYSTEM - 7 SEATER - LEATHER for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT DVD SYSTEM - 7 SEATER - LEATHER 87,594 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota 4Runner