2021 Toyota Corolla

84,006 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - BACK UP CAM

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - BACK UP CAM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

84,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10477128
  • Stock #: 10739
  • VIN: JTNK4MBE4M3137455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,006 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Base, where modern design, efficiency, and innovation come together to deliver a sublime driving experience. 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-cylinder engine, Dynamic Shift continuously variable transmission (CVT), Bi-LED combination headlights with auto on/off feature, 8-inch touchscreen audio display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, Automatic High Beams, Road Sign Assist) and so much more!





**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

