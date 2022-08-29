$28,798+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE
Location
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,798
+ taxes & licensing
25,563KM
Used
- Stock #: 001136
- VIN: JTNK4MBE1M3130270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 25,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Decent condition
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Lane Departure
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8