2021 Toyota Corolla

25,563 KM

$28,798

+ tax & licensing
$28,798

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,798

+ taxes & licensing

25,563KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9303925
  Stock #: 001136
  VIN: JTNK4MBE1M3130270

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Stock # 001136
  Mileage 25,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Decent condition

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Lane Departure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-XXXX

678-607-9019

