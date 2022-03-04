$58,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2021 Toyota Highlander
Limited / One Owner / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$58,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8530616
- VIN: 5TDDZRBH0MS151180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 8,923 KM
Vehicle Description
The Highlander gets high marks for its superb comfort and above-average fuel economy. It feels confident on a winding road, and its responsive acceleration is useful for driving around town. It's also comfortable on long-distance drives.
Features include 3.5L V6, 7 Passenger Seating, All Wheel Drive AWD, Navigation, Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Forward Collision Avoidance System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Tri-Zone Climate Control, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.