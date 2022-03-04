Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

8,923 KM

$58,888

Limited / One Owner / Clean CarFax

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

8,923KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8530616
  • VIN: 5TDDZRBH0MS151180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 8,923 KM

Vehicle Description

The Highlander gets high marks for its superb comfort and above-average fuel economy. It feels confident on a winding road, and its responsive acceleration is useful for driving around town. It's also comfortable on long-distance drives.

 

Features include 3.5L V6, 7 Passenger Seating, All Wheel Drive AWD, Navigation, Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Forward Collision Avoidance System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Tri-Zone Climate Control, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

