Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

54,504 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE SUNROOF - APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE SUNROOF - APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO - AWD

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10149870
  2. 10149870
  3. 10149870
  4. 10149870
  5. 10149870
  6. 10149870
  7. 10149870
  8. 10149870
  9. 10149870
  10. 10149870
  11. 10149870
  12. 10149870
  13. 10149870
  14. 10149870
  15. 10149870
  16. 10149870
  17. 10149870
  18. 10149870
  19. 10149870
  20. 10149870
  21. 10149870
  22. 10149870
  23. 10149870
  24. 10149870
  25. 10149870
  26. 10149870
  27. 10149870
  28. 10149870
  29. 10149870
  30. 10149870
  31. 10149870
  32. 10149870
  33. 10149870
  34. 10149870
  35. 10149870
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,504KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10149870
  • Stock #: 10644
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV9MC235642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,504 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE is a compact SUV that offers a winning combination of style, versatility and packed with awesome features! Toyota's Entune infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Rearview camera, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of advanced safety technologies, including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Automatic High Beams and so much more! This vehicle is a 1 owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX and a balance of Toyota manufacturer warranty remaining!




**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 54,504 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Larami...
 52,051 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Armada P...
 87,695 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory