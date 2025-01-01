$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,000KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV6MW173853
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Fog Lights, 360 Camera, SiriusXM, LED Lights
The RAV4 is here to help you realize your full potential in every moment. This 2021 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This SUV has 117,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this top of the line all-wheel drive RAV4 Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with SofTex leather heated and cooled seats, a leather heated steering wheel, power sunroof, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Premium 3.0, Apple CarPlay, wireless device charging and exclusive aluminum wheels. Additional features include a bird’s-eye-view camera, a power drivers seat with memory settings, rear heated seats, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, hands free power liftgate, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, parking assist and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Power Steering, Brake Assist, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, Wheel Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Liftgate, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
