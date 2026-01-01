$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE MOONROOF - REARVIEW CAM
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE MOONROOF - REARVIEW CAM
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,826 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD Refined versatility meets all-weather confidence in this compact SUV, featuring a 2.5-liter Dynamic Force inline-4 delivering 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission with standard all-wheel drive and Multi-Terrain Select, achieving an estimated 9.2 L/100km city and 7.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The XLE trim elevates its presence with LED headlights with automatic high beams, LED fog lights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, power moonroof, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the refined cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Toyota Audio Plus 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 includes Pre-Collision System with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with steering assist, Automatic High Beams, and Road Sign Assist. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine starter, and a Clean CARFAX
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613-634-3262