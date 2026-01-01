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<p><strong>2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Refined versatility meets all-weather confidence in this compact SUV, featuring a 2.5-liter Dynamic Force inline-4 delivering 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission with standard all-wheel drive and Multi-Terrain Select, achieving an <strong>estimated 9.2 L/100km city and 7.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency.</strong> The XLE trim elevates its presence with LED headlights with automatic high beams, LED fog lights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, power moonroof, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the refined cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Toyota Audio Plus 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 includes Pre-Collision System with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with steering assist, Automatic High Beams, and Road Sign Assist. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine starter, and a Clean CARFAX</span></p>

2021 Toyota RAV4

131,826 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE MOONROOF - REARVIEW CAM

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14525113

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE MOONROOF - REARVIEW CAM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
131,826KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV1MW239392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,826 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD Refined versatility meets all-weather confidence in this compact SUV, featuring a 2.5-liter Dynamic Force inline-4 delivering 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission with standard all-wheel drive and Multi-Terrain Select, achieving an estimated 9.2 L/100km city and 7.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The XLE trim elevates its presence with LED headlights with automatic high beams, LED fog lights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, power moonroof, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the refined cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Toyota Audio Plus 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 includes Pre-Collision System with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with steering assist, Automatic High Beams, and Road Sign Assist. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine starter, and a Clean CARFAX

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2021 Toyota RAV4