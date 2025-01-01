Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this sleek 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This silver beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission for a driving experience thats both exhilarating and efficient. Step inside and youll be greeted by a comfortable and spacious interior, complete with heated mirrors and power features for your convenience.</p><p>This Jetta Highline is packed with safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control, ensuring you and your passengers are protected on every journey. With its sleek design, advanced technology, and impressive fuel economy, this Jetta is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>Here are five features that are sure to make this Jetta stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Highline Trim:</strong> Experience the luxury of the Jettas top-of-the-line trim with premium features and stylish touches.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Jetta with ease using the convenient keyless entry system.</li><li><strong>Power Features:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Bucket Seats:</strong> Experience comfort and support with the Jettas luxurious bucket seats.</li></ul>

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

$21,288

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

12199468

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 3VWE57BU2MM046316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$21,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2021 Volkswagen Jetta