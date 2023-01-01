Menu
2022 BMW X5

31,836 KM

Details Description Features

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2022 BMW X5

2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i

2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

31,836KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9562147
  • Stock #: 23225A
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C09N9J62633

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 23225A
  • Mileage 31,836 KM

Decadent and minimalist in equal measure, the interior of this beautiful BMW X5 is classy, tasteful, and endlessly elegant. This 2022 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Bold yet elegantly minimalist, this 2022 BMW X5 is a study in comprehensive and competitive design. Whether you find yourself on a family vacation, running your day to day, or taking a joyride into the woods, this X5 delivers confidence and convenience from every angle. For an SUV that does it all with style, this 2022 BMW X5 easily fits the bill.This SUV has 31,836 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Turbocharged, Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, Brake Assist, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, HD Radio, Bucket Seats, Hard Disk Drive Media Storag...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
