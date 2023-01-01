$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X5
xDrive40i
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
31,836KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9562147
- Stock #: 23225A
- VIN: 5UXCR6C09N9J62633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 23225A
- Mileage 31,836 KM
Vehicle Description
Bold yet elegantly minimalist, this 2022 BMW X5 is a study in comprehensive and competitive design. Whether you find yourself on a family vacation, running your day to day, or taking a joyride into the woods, this X5 delivers confidence and convenience from every angle. For an SUV that does it all with style, this 2022 BMW X5 easily fits the bill.This SUV has 31,836 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged, Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, Brake Assist, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, HD Radio, Bucket Seats, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
