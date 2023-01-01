$17,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Bombardier Ski Doo
Renegade X-RS 850 E-TEC
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow + Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Snowmobile
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,218 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Renegade X-RS supplies race-proven performance to riders who intend to dominate every ride. With the agility of the REV Gen4 platform, ultra-responsive Rotax engines and the latest snowmobile suspension innovations, every trail is fair game.
Power that Drives You - Ultra responsive Rotax engines provide unparalleled performance, economy and reliability giving riders winter's ultimate excitement.
RAS X Front Suspension - Flatter cornering and precision handling in all conditions. Developed in tandem with the rMotion X rear suspension to raise the bar in trail snowmobile chassis performance. Wider, adjustable ski stance and +10mm of suspension stroke maximize stability, capability and comfort.
rMotion X Rear Suspension - Next level control, comfort and capability on the trail. Built upon the same rising-rate motion ratio principles as the original rMotion suspension, and then some. Redesigned with more travel for unmatched bump absorbing capability and comfort. Longer front arm with exclusive adjustable angle design ideally mates with the RAS X front suspension creating superior cornering and the precise handling Ski-Doo snowmobiles are legendary for.
Pilot X Skis - Completely redesigned ski to match flawlessly with the most ride-compliant suspensions in the industry. Offering more positive ski traction and reduced darting for confident performance.
Race Proven Performance - High capacity, high performance shock package delivers easily customizable comfort and capability to master any terrain and fit any riding style. Race proven and rider approved.
ENGINE SPECS
Engine: 850 E-TEC®
Engine details: Liquid-cooled, two-stroke, eRAVE™
Horsepower: 165
Cylinders - Displacement: 2 - 849 cc
Bore - Stroke: 82 mm - 80.4 mm
Carburation: E-TEC® direct injection with additional booster injectors
Fuel type - Octane: Premium unleaded - 91
Fuel tank: 36 L/9.5 US gal
Oil tank capacity: 3.4 L/3.6 qt
