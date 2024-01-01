2022 Cadillac Escalade

Menu
<p>??Introducing the 2022 Escalade: Where Luxury Meets Panache! ??</p> <p>Buckle up, because were about to take you on a ride you wont forget! Picture this: cruising down the boulevard in the epitome of sophistication and stylethe 2022 Escalade. Its not just a car; its a statement, a lifestyle upgrade, and a ticket to the high life.</p> <p>Lets talk power. Underneath that sleek hood lies a beastly engine ready to unleash 420 horses on the road. Whether youre zipping through city streets or conquering the open highway, the Escalade effortlessly delivers power and performance.</p> <p>But luxury isnt just about whats under the hoodits about the experience. Step inside, and youre greeted by a lavish interior that screams opulence. From premium leather seating to customizable ambient lighting, every inch of the Escalade exudes elegance.</p> <p>And lets not forget about tech. The Escalade is a haven of innovation, boasting a cutting-edge infotainment system that keeps you connected and entertained on every journey. Plus, with advanced driver-assist features, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing youre always protected.</p> <p>But heres the kicker: the Escalade isnt just about looking goodits about making a statement. Whether youre pulling up to a black-tie event or simply running errands around town, this iconic SUV commands attention wherever it goes.</p> <p>So, why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Escalade and embrace a life of luxury, style, and unparalleled performance.</p> <p>Disclaimer: <em>Facts and specifications mentioned are based on the 2022 model year. Actual features may vary. Contact your local dealer for more details.</em> ??</p> <p> Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!<br /> Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.<br /> Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!<br /> Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.<br /> Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).<br /> $699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details. <br /> If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.<br /> Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.<br /> </p>

2022 Cadillac Escalade

$114,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac Escalade

Sport

2022 Cadillac Escalade

Sport

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

$114,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYS4FKL6NR166303

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 166303
  • Mileage 0

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
2022 Cadillac Escalade