Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Certified!</b><br> <br> Compare at $36398 - Our Price is just $34998! <br> <br> Cadillacs latest crossover is as easy on the road as it is on the eyes, providing a quiet ride that strikes a good balance between road handling and overall comfort. This 2022 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>Styled to turn heads, this Cadillac XT5 makes a statement with every arrival, while its sharp lines and sweeping curves meet the jewel-like lighting elements for a style thats truly stunning! It comes with a generous amount of cargo room and is filled with advanced safety features plus next level technology. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 41,415 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And its got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our XT5s trim level is Luxury. Ride in true Cadillac style with elegant alloy wheels, LED headlights with highbeam assist, heated power side mirrors, and chrome trim providing dazzling detail. The large 8 inch touchscreen features voice recognition technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G Wi-Fi, SiriusXM, and Bose Premium Audio makes sure you never miss a beat. Interior luxury and convenience features include a power rear liftgate, synthetic leather seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, adaptive remote start and proximity entry, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, Teen Driver technology and automatic pedestrian braking.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><b>CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS</b><br>THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE<br>Instead of worries, our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.<br><br>Our Vehicles Are Pre-Owned. It Doesn’t Mean We Love Them Any Less.<br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$244.66</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $50890 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o

2022 Cadillac XT5

41,415 KM

Details Description Features

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Cadillac XT5

AWD Luxury- Certified - $245 B/W

Watch This Vehicle
12005167

2022 Cadillac XT5

AWD Luxury- Certified - $245 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,415KM
VIN 1GYKNBR44NZ118030

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P02025
  • Mileage 41,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified!

Compare at $36398 - Our Price is just $34998!

Cadillac's latest crossover is as easy on the road as it is on the eyes, providing a quiet ride that strikes a good balance between road handling and overall comfort. This 2022 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Styled to turn heads, this Cadillac XT5 makes a statement with every arrival, while it's sharp lines and sweeping curves meet the jewel-like lighting elements for a style that's truly stunning! It comes with a generous amount of cargo room and is filled with advanced safety features plus next level technology. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 41,415 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our XT5's trim level is Luxury. Ride in true Cadillac style with elegant alloy wheels, LED headlights with highbeam assist, heated power side mirrors, and chrome trim providing dazzling detail. The large 8 inch touchscreen features voice recognition technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G Wi-Fi, SiriusXM, and Bose Premium Audio makes sure you never miss a beat. Interior luxury and convenience features include a power rear liftgate, synthetic leather seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, adaptive remote start and proximity entry, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, Teen Driver technology and automatic pedestrian braking.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/


CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries, our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.

Our Vehicles Are Pre-Owned. It Doesn’t Mean We Love Them Any Less.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $244.66 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $50890 ). See dealer for details.

Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD),Tires - Front All-Season,Turbocharged,Smart Device Integration,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Driver Restr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 134,512 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 2500 SLT- SiriusXM - Power Windows for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 RAM 2500 SLT- SiriusXM - Power Windows 224,923 KM $38,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT- Bluetooth for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT- Bluetooth 244,587 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2022 Cadillac XT5