$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury- Low Mileage
2022 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury- Low Mileage
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,129KM
VIN 1GYKPFRS7NZ147361
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25104A
- Mileage 39,129 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This Cadillac XT6 sports a unique exterior and interior design that looks appropriately upscale. This 2022 Cadillac XT6 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Providing next-level capability, this Cadillac XT6 offers a sophisticated driving experience thanks to its advanced all-wheel-drive powertrain and safety features. The XT6 also features 3 rows of folding seats that allows you to haul your family around town or on long road trips in ultimate refinement and comfort. It also comes with first class premium materials enhancing your driving experience even further.This low mileage SUV has just 39,129 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our XT6's trim level is Premium Luxury. Stepping up to this Premium Luxury XT6 is a great choice as it comes with leather cooled seats, a massive UltraView sunroof, exclusive interior accents and unique exterior trim, IntelliBeam LED headlights with highbeam assist, wireless device charging, adaptive remote start, proximity keyless entry and power folding 3rd row seats. Additional features include exclusive aluminum wheels, an 8 inch touch screen that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4G WiFi hotspot, Bose premium audio with voice recognition and SiriusXM. This XT6 also comes with a hands-free power rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, intelligent brake assist with automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
This Cadillac XT6 sports a unique exterior and interior design that looks appropriately upscale. This 2022 Cadillac XT6 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Providing next-level capability, this Cadillac XT6 offers a sophisticated driving experience thanks to its advanced all-wheel-drive powertrain and safety features. The XT6 also features 3 rows of folding seats that allows you to haul your family around town or on long road trips in ultimate refinement and comfort. It also comes with first class premium materials enhancing your driving experience even further.This low mileage SUV has just 39,129 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our XT6's trim level is Premium Luxury. Stepping up to this Premium Luxury XT6 is a great choice as it comes with leather cooled seats, a massive UltraView sunroof, exclusive interior accents and unique exterior trim, IntelliBeam LED headlights with highbeam assist, wireless device charging, adaptive remote start, proximity keyless entry and power folding 3rd row seats. Additional features include exclusive aluminum wheels, an 8 inch touch screen that's paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4G WiFi hotspot, Bose premium audio with voice recognition and SiriusXM. This XT6 also comes with a hands-free power rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, intelligent brake assist with automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD), A/C, Wheel Locks, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear A/C, Security System, Keyless Start, Power Passenger Seat, Auto-Dimming Rear...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2015 Nissan Juke - $103 B/W - Low Mileage 85,150 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion SE- SiriusXM 167,237 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE- Bluetooth - Low Mileage 49,650 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2022 Cadillac XT6