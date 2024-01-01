Menu
LT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. LANE ASSIST. AUTO HIGH BEAMS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. REFRESHED STYLING!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

73,857 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. LANE ASSIST. AUTO HIGH BEAMS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE.

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. LANE ASSIST. AUTO HIGH BEAMS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,857KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEV1NL135730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240457
  • Mileage 73,857 KM

Vehicle Description

LT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. LANE ASSIST. AUTO HIGH BEAMS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. REFRESHED STYLING!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2022 Chevrolet Equinox