$26,995
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. LANE ASSIST. AUTO HIGH BEAMS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240457
- Mileage 73,857 KM
Vehicle Description
LT AWD!! BACKUP CAM. LANE ASSIST. AUTO HIGH BEAMS. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. REFRESHED STYLING!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
