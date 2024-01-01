$27,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT- Certified - $196 B/W
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT- Certified - $196 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,967KM
VIN 3GNAXUEV7NL247593
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P02031
- Mileage 38,967 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
With plenty of cargo and passenger space, plus all the cool features you expect of a modern family vehicle, this Chevrolet Equinox is an easy choice for your adventure vehicle. This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size - roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that's been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. This Equinox is more than just a pretty face. Inside, the cabin offers smart features designed to put you at the center of everything. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 38,967 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is an excellent decision as it features stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlights with IntelliBeam, an 8-way power driver seat, a touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and a remote engine start. You will also get a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection and power heated outside mirrors. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.73 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD),Power Windows,Floor Mats,Security System,Power Driver Seat,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Power Door Locks,Bluetooth Connec...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2022 Chevrolet Equinox