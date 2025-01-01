Menu
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

65,039 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

12501109

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,039KM
VIN 3GNAXUEV6NL257645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 257645
  • Mileage 65,039 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

2022 Chevrolet Equinox