$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT REMOTE START - WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT REMOTE START - WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,506 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD Featuring a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering standard all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 9.4 L/100km city and 7.7 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The LT trim showcases premium cloth seating, that includes heated front seats, 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar, leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Chevrolet Infotainment 3 7-inch colour touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Chevy Safety Assist includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam auto high beams, and Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, hands-free power liftgate with programmable height, a clean carfax and a balance of Chevy manufacturer's warranty!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autohouse Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Autohouse Kingston
Autohouse Kingston
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-634-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-634-3262