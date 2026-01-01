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2022 Chevrolet Equinox
RS - $162 B/W - Low Mileage
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
RS - $162 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
35,000KM
VIN 2GNAXWEV7N6124179
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With plenty of cargo and passenger space, plus all the cool features you expect of a modern family vehicle, this Chevrolet Equinox is an easy choice for your adventure vehicle. This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size - roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that's been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. This Equinox is more than just a pretty face. Inside, the cabin offers smart features designed to put you at the center of everything. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox.
This low mileage SUV has just 35,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is RS. Upgrading to this Equinox RS is an awesome decision as it comes with black aluminum wheels, LED headlights with IntelliBeam, an 8-way power driver seat, a touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power tailgate, park assist and a remote engine start. You will also get a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, blind spot detection, forward collision alert and forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection and power heated outside mirrors. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $161.99 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
With plenty of cargo and passenger space, plus all the cool features you expect of a modern family vehicle, this Chevrolet Equinox is an easy choice for your adventure vehicle. This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size - roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that's been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. This Equinox is more than just a pretty face. Inside, the cabin offers smart features designed to put you at the center of everything. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox.
This low mileage SUV has just 35,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is RS. Upgrading to this Equinox RS is an awesome decision as it comes with black aluminum wheels, LED headlights with IntelliBeam, an 8-way power driver seat, a touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power tailgate, park assist and a remote engine start. You will also get a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, blind spot detection, forward collision alert and forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection and power heated outside mirrors. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $161.99 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2022 Chevrolet Equinox