2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss- $365 B/W
33,101KM
Used
Vehicle Details
Vehicle Description
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This pickup has 33,101 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom Trail Boss. This adventure-ready Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss has it all with an amazing balance of value and style. This rugged pickup comes loaded with Chevrolet's legendary Z71 off road suspension and a 2 inch lift, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, stylish aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, a useful trailer hitch, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. It also includes Chevrolet's Infotainment 3 System that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB charging ports so your crews equipment is always ready to go. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam automatic headlights, and an HD rear view camera keep your crew safe at all times. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Ez Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $364.48 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $75813 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear On/Off Road, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Tires - Front All-Season, Turbocharged...
