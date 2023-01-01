Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

33,101 KM

Details Description Features

$53,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss- $365 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss- $365 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10161783
  • Stock #: 23297A
  • VIN: 3GCPDCEK0NG614581

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23297A
  • Mileage 33,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate!

This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This pickup has 33,101 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom Trail Boss. This adventure-ready Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss has it all with an amazing balance of value and style. This rugged pickup comes loaded with Chevrolet's legendary Z71 off road suspension and a 2 inch lift, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, stylish aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, a useful trailer hitch, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. It also includes Chevrolet's Infotainment 3 System that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB charging ports so your crews equipment is always ready to go. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam automatic headlights, and an HD rear view camera keep your crew safe at all times. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Ez Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $364.48 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $75813 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear On/Off Road, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Tires - Front All-Season, Turbocharged...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2022 GMC Sierra 1500...
 33,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500...
 30,201 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Corve...
 10 KM
$99,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory