2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,421KM
VIN 1GCPDBEK1NZ596778
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24628A
- Mileage 52,421 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Hitch, Rear View Camera, Touchscreen, IntelliBeam, Power Driver Seat
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This pickup has 52,421 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. This Silverado 1500 Custom has it all with an amazing balance of style and value. This incredible Chevrolet Custom pickup comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, a useful trailer hitch, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. It also includes Chevrolet's Infotainment 3 System that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB charging ports so your crews equipment is always ready to go. Additional features include remote keyless entry, forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam automatic headlights, and an HD rear view camera keep your crew safe at all times. The useful Teen Driver systems also allows you to track driving habits and restrict certain features once you hand over the keys.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Keyless Start, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Tow Hitch, Four Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, High Output, Tow Hooks, Po...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500