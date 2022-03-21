$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD LTZ- Certified
Location
8,911KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8672621
- Stock #: 22417A
- VIN: 1GCUYGED2NZ119167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Northsky Blue Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 8,911 KM
Vehicle Description
A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior makes this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse for any weekend adventure. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Redesigned in 2022 the Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 8,911 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's northsky blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500 LTD's trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like larger aluminum wheels, perforated leather seats that are cooled, a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features also include signature LED lights, LED cargo area lighting, a leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, an HD rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights, 4G LTE hotspot capability, Ultrasonic park assist, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Advanced Trailering Assist, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
