2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ- Leather Seats - $420 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
141,000KM
Used
VIN 1GC4YPEY9NF154065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
With a mix of incredible technology and brute strength, this 2022 Silverado HD is exactly what a modern truck needs to be. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Built to be cutting edge from the ground up, this 2022 Silverado HD offers the best and innovative technology from the material used to build it, to the instinctive and fun infotainment, to the loads of assistive technology to make your work day easier. With the ability to help you hook a trailer, stay connected, load the bed, and navigate, this 2022 Silverado will become your favorite coworker in a heartbeat.This pickup has 141,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LTZ. Stepping up to this Silverado 2500HD LTZ is an excellent decision as it comes with premium features like unique aluminum wheels, leather seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and voice-activated technology. Comfort and convenience is enhanced with a HD rear vision camera w/ hitch guidance, remote vehicle start, a 60/40 split folding bench rear seat, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio plus it also comes with signature LED lights, 10-way power front seats, power folding exterior mirrors and an advanced trailering system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $419.43 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $87242 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Terrain, AM/FM Stereo, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Tires - Rear Al...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
