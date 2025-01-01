$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
219,542KM
VIN 1GC4YNEY6NF252216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,542 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate, SiriusXM, Streaming Audio
Top-notch tech goes for every part of the 2022 Silverado HD from the materials used to build it, to the amazing assistive and connective technology. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Built to be cutting edge from the ground up, this 2022 Silverado HD offers the best and innovative technology from the material used to build it, to the instinctive and fun infotainment, to the loads of assistive technology to make your work day easier. With the ability to help you hook a trailer, stay connected, load the bed, and navigate, this 2022 Silverado will become your favorite coworker in a heartbeat.This pickup has 219,542 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 2500HD LT is a great choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, power windows and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Air filtration monitoring
Transfer case, two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Interior
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Air vents, rear, heating/cooling (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Rear Seat Reminder (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Windows, power rear, express down (Not available with Regular Cab models.)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Window, power front, passenger express down
Exterior
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Bumper, front chrome
Mirror caps, Black
Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mouldings, beltline, Black
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Taillamps with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
Grille (Chrome front grille bar with "CHEVROLET". Includes moulded in colour Black grille inserts with small Gold bowtie emblem.)
BedStep, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Additional Features
GVWR, 10,450 lbs. (4740 kg) (Included and only available with CK20743 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 17" wheels or CK20903 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 18" or 20" wheels.)
Myers Kingston Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500