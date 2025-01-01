$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Spark
1LT
2022 Chevrolet Spark
1LT
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN KL8CD6SA4NC004979
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, LED Lights, MyLink, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, OnStar
The Chevrolet Spark is a solid choice for first-time buyers and city dwellers alike, thanks to its compact size and plentiful amenities. This 2022 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Big things come in small packages, this 2022 Spark provides all of the big and bold style you need for your fast paced life. With amazing acceleration, and all the tech you expect from a modern compact, this 2022 Spark is as fun as it is functional. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Spark's trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it also comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with LED signature lighting and OnStar via Chevrolet Connected Access.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Stability Control, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Requires Subscription, Cruise Control, Temporary Spare Tire, Cloth Seats, Daytime Running Ligh...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
2022 Chevrolet Spark