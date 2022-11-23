Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

1,000 KM

Details Description Features

$55,155

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,155

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

Contact Seller
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring | DEMO | 10-Inch Touchscreen | Heated Mirrors | LED Fog Lamps

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring | DEMO | 10-Inch Touchscreen | Heated Mirrors | LED Fog Lamps

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

  1. 9371224
  2. 9371224
  3. 9371224
  4. 9371224
  5. 9371224
  6. 9371224
  7. 9371224
  8. 9371224
  9. 9371224
  10. 9371224
  11. 9371224
  12. 9371224
  13. 9371224
  14. 9371224
  15. 9371224
  16. 9371224
  17. 9371224
  18. 9371224
  19. 9371224
  20. 9371224
Contact Seller

$55,155

+ taxes & licensing

1,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9371224
  • Stock #: 22T280
  • VIN: 2C4RC1FGXNR213320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22T280
  • Mileage 1,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Touring Package in Fathom Blue Pearl comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine. This package makes a statement wherever it goes with silver metal brushed hydro accents and first-row soft seatbacks.

Company Demonstrator

*WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*

*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*

Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kingston Dodge Chrysler

2019 Dodge Charger S...
 86,675 KM
$30,996 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 48,553 KM
$26,896 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee N...
 46,931 KM
$37,496 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory