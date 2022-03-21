$66,999+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2022 Ford Bronco
Big Bend / LOW KMS / Clean CarFax / One Owner
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,999
- Listing ID: 8951596
- Stock #: 5687
- VIN: 1FMDE5BH8NLB26112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 2,518 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ford Bronco Big Bend is a fun-to-drive and extremely capable convertible off-roader with removable doors! The Bronco is without a doubt a grand slam in terms of looks; Ford absolutely nailed the exterior design on this beauty!
Features include a 2.3L EcoBoost with 275HP / 315 lb-ft Torque, 4X4, Removable Doors and Roof, Tow Package, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Running Boards, Navigation, Heated Seats, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth, Blind Spot Intervention, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Dual Climate Control, and so much more!
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Vehicle Features
