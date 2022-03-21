Menu
2022 Ford Bronco

2,518 KM

Details Description Features

$66,999

+ tax & licensing
$66,999

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2022 Ford Bronco

2022 Ford Bronco

Big Bend / LOW KMS / Clean CarFax / One Owner

2022 Ford Bronco

Big Bend / LOW KMS / Clean CarFax / One Owner

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,999

+ taxes & licensing

2,518KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8951596
  • Stock #: 5687
  • VIN: 1FMDE5BH8NLB26112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,518 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Ford Bronco Big Bend is a fun-to-drive and extremely capable convertible off-roader with removable doors! The Bronco is without a doubt a grand slam in terms of looks; Ford absolutely nailed the exterior design on this beauty!

 

Features include a 2.3L EcoBoost with 275HP / 315 lb-ft Torque, 4X4, Removable Doors and Roof, Tow Package, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Running Boards, Navigation, Heated Seats, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth, Blind Spot Intervention, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Dual Climate Control, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

