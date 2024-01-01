$20,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford EcoSport
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,733 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this sleek 2022 Ford EcoSport from Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on the open road or navigating city streets. With its four-wheel drive, you can conquer any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snowy mountain pass or a muddy backroad.
This EcoSport has only 66,733km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this well-maintained vehicle. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with features like heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows to make every journey enjoyable. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a weekend adventure, this EcoSport is ready to go.
Here are five key features that make this EcoSport truly stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Take on any weather condition or terrain with confidence.
- Powerful 2L Engine: Experience smooth and responsive power for a confident drive.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your vehicle with just a push of a button.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable during cold weather with clear visibility.
- Bucket Seats: Experience enhanced comfort and support for every journey.
Paulette Auto Sales
