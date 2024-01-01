Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this sleek 2022 Ford EcoSport from Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a powerful 2L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on the open road or navigating city streets. With its four-wheel drive, you can conquer any terrain with confidence, whether its a snowy mountain pass or a muddy backroad.</p><p>This EcoSport has only 66,733km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this well-maintained vehicle. Inside, youll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with features like heated mirrors, keyless entry, and power windows to make every journey enjoyable. Whether youre commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a weekend adventure, this EcoSport is ready to go.</p><p>Here are five key features that make this EcoSport truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any weather condition or terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Powerful 2L Engine:</strong> Experience smooth and responsive power for a confident drive.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your vehicle with just a push of a button.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable during cold weather with clear visibility.</li><li><strong>Bucket Seats:</strong> Experience enhanced comfort and support for every journey.</li></ul>

2022 Ford EcoSport

66,733 KM

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford EcoSport

2022 Ford EcoSport

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,733KM
VIN MAJ6S3GL1NC475271

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,733 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910

833-241-0443
