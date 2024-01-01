Menu
Account
Sign In
2.0L TITANIUM AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. 19 ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2022 Ford Escape

84,764 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium 2.0L TITANIUM AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. 19" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE.

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium 2.0L TITANIUM AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. 19" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 11404444
  2. 11404444
  3. 11404444
  4. 11404444
  5. 11404444
  6. 11404444
  7. 11404444
  8. 11404444
  9. 11404444
  10. 11404444
  11. 11404444
  12. 11404444
  13. 11404444
  14. 11404444
  15. 11404444
  16. 11404444
  17. 11404444
  18. 11404444
  19. 11404444
  20. 11404444
  21. 11404444
Contact Seller

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,764KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J93NUA55072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,764 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L TITANIUM AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. 19" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport-B SPORT-B AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. MOONROOF. 18
2023 Honda CR-V Sport-B SPORT-B AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. MOONROOF. 18" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR S 13,900 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. 52,230 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience 2.0L CONVENIENCE AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience 2.0L CONVENIENCE AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. 29,929 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Escape