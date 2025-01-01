$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Explorer
ST- Low Mileage
2022 Ford Explorer
ST- Low Mileage
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,642KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8GC9NGB95430
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 32,642 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This Explorer was built to do more than just get groceries, with all-new technologies, this SUV was built for adventure. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This low mileage SUV has just 32,642 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is ST. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer ST is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with silver accent stitching, unique piano black trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, evasion assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC9NGB95430.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This Explorer was built to do more than just get groceries, with all-new technologies, this SUV was built for adventure. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This low mileage SUV has just 32,642 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is ST. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer ST is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with silver accent stitching, unique piano black trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, evasion assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC9NGB95430.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Turbocharged, Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Tow Hitch, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Door Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, A/C, Tires - Re...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2021 Buick Envision Avenir- Low Mileage 38,003 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 171,843 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy 116,320 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2022 Ford Explorer