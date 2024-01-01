Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Interested in purchasing a new vehicle? Our award-winning staff are ready to share their knowledge of all things Ford while putting you behind the wheel of your dream. Our knowledgeable Sales Representatives will help you find a vehicle that suits your needs and style and our dedicated Financial Service Representatives work hard behind the scenes to get you pre-approved and ready to roll. Experience the ease of our Service Department for any and all of your future maintenance needs. To enjoy the full Petrie Ford experience</p> <a href=http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-F150-2022-id11085420.html>http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-F150-2022-id11085420.html</a>

2022 Ford F-150

56,458 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-2211

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,458KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP6NFB72991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24Y265
  • Mileage 56,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in purchasing a new vehicle? Our award-winning staff are ready to share their knowledge of all things Ford while putting you behind the wheel of your dream. Our knowledgeable Sales Representatives will help you find a vehicle that suits your needs and style and our dedicated Financial Service Representatives work hard behind the scenes to get you pre-approved and ready to roll. Experience the ease of our Service Department for any and all of your future maintenance needs.

To enjoy the full Petrie Ford experience


http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-F150-2022-id11085420.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

call (613)-546-2211 or visit our dealership located at 1388 Bath Road
Kingston to schedule a test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petrie Ford

Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON 82,521 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Ford Flex SEL 111,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Ranger XLT for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Ford Ranger XLT 20,607 KM $45,995 + tax & lic

Email Petrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petrie Ford

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-546-XXXX

(click to show)

613-546-2211

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petrie Ford

613-546-2211

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150