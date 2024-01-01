Menu
<p>Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2022 Ford F-150, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts an 8-cylinder engine, making it perfect for hauling your gear or towing your trailer. With its flex fuel capability, youll have the flexibility to choose between gasoline and ethanol for fuel, giving you more options on the road. This F-150 also comes equipped with a 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you can tackle any terrain with confidence.</p><p>This well-maintained truck has just 83,528 km on the odometer, making it the perfect blend of power and dependability. Inside, youll find a comfortable cabin with a range of convenient features, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel.</p><p>Ready to take this powerful pickup truck for a test drive? Contact Paulette Auto Sales today!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzle features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>8-cylinder engine</strong>: Power and performance are guaranteed!</li><li><strong>Flex fuel:</strong> Fuel flexibility for maximum savings.</li><li><strong>4-wheel drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Black exterior</strong>: A timeless look that commands attention.</li><li><strong>Low mileage</strong>: This truck is practically new!</li></ol>

2022 Ford F-150
$40,888 + tax & licensing
VIN 1FTFW1E59NKE08639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,528 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
