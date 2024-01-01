$40,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,528 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2022 Ford F-150, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts an 8-cylinder engine, making it perfect for hauling your gear or towing your trailer. With its flex fuel capability, you'll have the flexibility to choose between gasoline and ethanol for fuel, giving you more options on the road. This F-150 also comes equipped with a 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you can tackle any terrain with confidence.
This well-maintained truck has just 83,528 km on the odometer, making it the perfect blend of power and dependability. Inside, you'll find a comfortable cabin with a range of convenient features, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel.
Ready to take this powerful pickup truck for a test drive? Contact Paulette Auto Sales today!
Here are 5 sizzle features:
- 8-cylinder engine: Power and performance are guaranteed!
- Flex fuel: Fuel flexibility for maximum savings.
- 4-wheel drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Black exterior: A timeless look that commands attention.
- Low mileage: This truck is practically new!
Paulette Auto Sales
