$45,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
2022 Ford F-150
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$45,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a rugged and reliable pickup truck that's perfect for work or play? Look no further than this stunning 2022 Ford F-150 at Paulette Auto Sales. This white beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, making it a capable performer on any terrain. With its spacious and comfortable cabin, this F-150 offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while its impressive fuel efficiency thanks to the hybrid engine will help you save at the pump.
This F-150 has been meticulously maintained and has only 107,500km on the odometer. It's loaded with features that enhance both safety and convenience, including a comprehensive suite of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a security system. The driver-focused interior features power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering, along with keyless entry and automatic headlights for added comfort and peace of mind.
Here are 5 features that are sure to make you smile:
- Hybrid Fuel Efficiency: This F-150 offers impressive fuel economy, making it an economical choice for both work and leisure.
- Powerful 6-cylinder Engine: With a powerful 6-cylinder engine under the hood, you'll have no problem towing heavy loads or conquering tough terrain.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Enjoy the confidence of 4-wheel drive, giving you superior traction and control in any weather condition.
- Safety Features Galore: This truck is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a security system, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a spacious and comfortable cabin with plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both work and family adventures.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910