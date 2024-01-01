Menu
<p>Looking for a rugged and reliable pickup truck thats perfect for work or play? Look no further than this stunning 2022 Ford F-150 at Paulette Auto Sales. This white beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, making it a capable performer on any terrain. With its spacious and comfortable cabin, this F-150 offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while its impressive fuel efficiency thanks to the hybrid engine will help you save at the pump.</p><p>This F-150 has been meticulously maintained and has only 107,500km on the odometer. Its loaded with features that enhance both safety and convenience, including a comprehensive suite of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a security system. The driver-focused interior features power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering, along with keyless entry and automatic headlights for added comfort and peace of mind.</p><p>Here are 5 features that are sure to make you smile:</p><ul><li><strong>Hybrid Fuel Efficiency:</strong> This F-150 offers impressive fuel economy, making it an economical choice for both work and leisure.</li><li><strong>Powerful 6-cylinder Engine:</strong> With a powerful 6-cylinder engine under the hood, youll have no problem towing heavy loads or conquering tough terrain.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Enjoy the confidence of 4-wheel drive, giving you superior traction and control in any weather condition.</li><li><strong>Safety Features Galore:</strong> This truck is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a security system, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Interior:</strong> Enjoy a spacious and comfortable cabin with plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both work and family adventures.</li></ul>

2022 Ford F-150

107,500 KM

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FTFW1ED8NFA98631

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,500 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

