$125,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2022 Ford F-150
Raptor / Code Orange / Clean CarFax / Only 730kms
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$125,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8594534
- VIN: 1FTFW1RG7NFA34276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Code Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 730 KM
Vehicle Description
Few vehicles have a breadth of capability like the F-150 Raptor: spacious, high-tech, able to tow and haul, and sporty not only on pavement, but on nearly any off-road surface! The properly engineered suspension and driving modes show why the F-150 Raptor is an off-road monster!!
Features include 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 with 510 lb-ft of torque and 450HP, Multi-Mode 4X4, Fox Live Valve Shock Absorbers, Bed Liner, Running Boards, Leather Interior, 12" Touchscreen, Navigation, Power Seats with Drivers Memory Seat, Heated and Cooled Seats, and SO much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.