2022 Ford F-150

730 KM

Details Description Features

$125,888

+ tax & licensing
$125,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Raptor / Code Orange / Clean CarFax / Only 730kms

2022 Ford F-150

Raptor / Code Orange / Clean CarFax / Only 730kms

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$125,888

+ taxes & licensing

730KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8594534
  VIN: 1FTFW1RG7NFA34276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Code Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 730 KM

Vehicle Description

Few vehicles have a breadth of capability like the F-150 Raptor: spacious, high-tech, able to tow and haul, and sporty not only on pavement, but on nearly any off-road surface! The properly engineered suspension and driving modes show why the F-150 Raptor is an off-road monster!!

 

Features include 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 with 510 lb-ft of torque and 450HP, Multi-Mode 4X4, Fox Live Valve Shock Absorbers, Bed Liner, Running Boards, Leather Interior, 12" Touchscreen, Navigation, Power Seats with Drivers Memory Seat, Heated and Cooled Seats, and SO much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

