The 2022 Genesis G70 2.0T Select is a luxury sedan packed with 2.0L Turbocharged Inline 4-cylinder engine, 10.25-inch touchscreen display with navigation, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth® hands-free phone system, Proximity key with push-button start, remote keyless entry, and rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), , Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and so much more! This vehicle also comes with a clean carfax and a balance of Genesis manufacturer Warranty!

2022 Genesis G70

99,442 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Genesis G70

2.0T Select LEATHER - MOONROOF - NAVIGATION

2022 Genesis G70

2.0T Select LEATHER - MOONROOF - NAVIGATION

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,442KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMTG34TA1NU086373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10959
  • Mileage 99,442 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
2022 Genesis G70