Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

68,253 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited AT4- Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited AT4- Leather Seats

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
68,253KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10522386
  • Stock #: 24103A
  • VIN: 1GTP9EELXNZ106267

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24103A
  • Mileage 68,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Memory Seat, Remote Start!

This professional grade Sierra 1500 has the proven GMC power you expect from your truck, ensuring that every haul, every trailering experience, and every family trip is handled like a pro. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This GMC Sierra 1500 Limited stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This pickup has 68,253 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sierra 1500 Limited's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this Sierra 1500 AT4 is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with leather cooled seats, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, an off road suspension package, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, a MultiPro tailgate, HD rear vision camera, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2023 Buick Encore GX...
 1,951 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 21,522 KM
$51,998 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 148,632 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory