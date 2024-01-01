$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited AT4- Leather Seats
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited AT4- Leather Seats
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
60,500KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTP9EEL0NG191300
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24164A
- Mileage 60,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Memory Seat, Remote Start!
Sharper, more capable, intelligent, and innovative, this Pro Grade GMC Sierra 1500 is unlike any truck in its class. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This GMC Sierra 1500 Limited stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This pickup has 60,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500 Limited's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this Sierra 1500 AT4 is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with leather cooled seats, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, an off road suspension package, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, HD rear vision camera, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Sharper, more capable, intelligent, and innovative, this Pro Grade GMC Sierra 1500 is unlike any truck in its class. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This GMC Sierra 1500 Limited stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This pickup has 60,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500 Limited's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this Sierra 1500 AT4 is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with leather cooled seats, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, an off road suspension package, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, HD rear vision camera, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4- Leather Seats 60,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima LX- Aluminum Wheels 229,106 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition 126,188 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2022 GMC Sierra 1500