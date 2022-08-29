$71,998+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
13,499KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9280414
- Stock #: 001075
- VIN: 3GTP9EEL2NG191010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,499 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new condition. 6.2L V8.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
