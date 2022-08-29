Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

13,499 KM

Details Description Features

$71,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$71,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

  1. 9280414
  2. 9280414
  3. 9280414
  4. 9280414
  5. 9280414
  6. 9280414
  7. 9280414
  8. 9280414
  9. 9280414
  10. 9280414
  11. 9280414
  12. 9280414
  13. 9280414
  14. 9280414
  15. 9280414
  16. 9280414
  17. 9280414
  18. 9280414
  19. 9280414
  20. 9280414
  21. 9280414
  22. 9280414
  23. 9280414
  24. 9280414
  25. 9280414
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,998

+ taxes & licensing

13,499KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9280414
  • Stock #: 001075
  • VIN: 3GTP9EEL2NG191010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001075
  • Mileage 13,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new condition. 6.2L V8.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendde

2020 Dodge Durango
40,928 KM
$45,998 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
5,812 KM
$62,798 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 165,028 KM
$18,598 + tax & lic

Email Vendde

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Call Dealer

678-607-XXXX

(click to show)

678-607-9019

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory