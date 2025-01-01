$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,903KM
VIN 1GT49PEY8NF101709
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25228A
- Mileage 66,903 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Power Pedals, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Trailering Equipment, Rear View Camera, Fog Lamps, 4G LTE
This GMC Sierra HD brings next level utility and style in a Professional Grade package. This 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This pickup has 66,903 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is AT4. Get ready to shred with this Sierra HD AT4, complete with an off-road suspension package, skid plates, hill descent control, red recovery hooks, a spray on bedliner and a blacked-out front grille. This sweet truck also comes with leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen premium infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and a remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera with hitch guidance, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and a ProGrade trailering system with an integrated brake controller.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.), Tow Hitch, Running Boards/Side Steps, Four Wheel Drive, Locking/Limited Slip Diff...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2022 GMC Sierra 2500