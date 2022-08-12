Menu
2022 GMC Terrain

18,103 KM

Details Description Features

$39,788

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

SLE AWD / Clean CarFax / One Owner / NAV

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

18,103KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8977579
  • Stock #: 5692
  • VIN: 3GKALTEVXNL112062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,103 KM

Vehicle Description

The NEW Terrain is here and GMC has some changes for 2022. On the outside you will discover a new grill, front fascia, headlights, and rear bumper. With a stellar reliability record, if you're in the market for a mid-size SUV, strongly consider the new Terrain!

 

Features include a 170HP 1.5L Turbocharged Engine, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Intervention, Power Rear Hatch, Push Button Start, Heated Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats, Backup Camera with Sensors, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

