Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Honda Civic

25,765 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic

Sport Touring SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Civic

Sport Touring SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10500702
  2. 10500702
  3. 10500702
  4. 10500702
  5. 10500702
  6. 10500702
  7. 10500702
  8. 10500702
  9. 10500702
  10. 10500702
  11. 10500702
  12. 10500702
  13. 10500702
  14. 10500702
  15. 10500702
  16. 10500702
  17. 10500702
  18. 10500702
  19. 10500702
  20. 10500702
  21. 10500702
  22. 10500702
  23. 10500702
  24. 10500702
  25. 10500702
  26. 10500702
  27. 10500702
  28. 10500702
  29. 10500702
  30. 10500702
  31. 10500702
  32. 10500702
  33. 10500702
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
25,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500702
  • Stock #: 10747
  • VIN: 19XFL1G82NE402944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,765 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Honda Civic Sport Touring, where iconic Honda Civic heritage meets contemporary technology, refined design, and sporty performance. 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with Manual transmission, One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature, Leather-trimmed seats, 9-inch Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Wireless smartphone charger, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Honda LaneWatch and Honda Sensing suite of safety features and so much more! This vehicle comes with a clean carfax and balance of Honda manufacturer warranty!








**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2020 Ford Edge Titan...
 31,824 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 ST ONL...
 90,674 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 Lari...
 100,166 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory