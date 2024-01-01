$26,288+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
LX CVT
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$26,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to fall in love with this sleek and stylish 2022 Honda Civic LX CVT, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This pre-owned sedan boasts a sophisticated black exterior and a comfortable interior packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 82,109km on the odometer, this Civic is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, offering a seamless blend of power and efficiency. This front-wheel-drive vehicle handles with confidence, making it a joy to drive in any condition. Inside, you'll be greeted by a comfortable cabin featuring bucket seats, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel for the perfect driving position.
Here are five features that will truly make you say "Wow!":
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable on chilly mornings with heated side mirrors.
- Automatic Headlights: Let the car take care of your lighting needs, adjusting automatically to changing light conditions.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your car without fumbling for your keys.
- Security System: Rest assured your vehicle is protected with a comprehensive security system.
Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today to take this beautiful Honda Civic LX CVT for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
