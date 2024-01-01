Menu
<p>Get ready to fall in love with this sleek and stylish 2022 Honda Civic LX CVT, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This pre-owned sedan boasts a sophisticated black exterior and a comfortable interior packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 82,109km on the odometer, this Civic is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, offering a seamless blend of power and efficiency. This front-wheel-drive vehicle handles with confidence, making it a joy to drive in any condition. Inside, youll be greeted by a comfortable cabin featuring bucket seats, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel for the perfect driving position.</p><p>Here are five features that will truly make you say Wow!:</p><ul><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable on chilly mornings with heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Let the car take care of your lighting needs, adjusting automatically to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your car without fumbling for your keys.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Rest assured your vehicle is protected with a comprehensive security system.</li></ul><p>Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today to take this beautiful Honda Civic LX CVT for a test drive. You wont be disappointed!</p><p> </p>

2022 Honda Civic

82,109 KM

$26,288

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
82,109KM
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

833-241-0443
Directions Website Inventory
2022 Honda Civic