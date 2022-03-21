$57,788+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot
Touring 7-Passenger- $377 B/W - Low Mileage
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
6,361KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8786159
- Stock #: 22497A
- VIN: 5FNYF6H60NB502724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 22497A
- Mileage 6,361 KM
Vehicle Description
The Honda Pilot is as unique as you and is ready to conquer any journey you desire. This 2022 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
With a highly flexible interior, extremely comfortable ride, and loads of active safety features, this 2022 Honda Pilot should easily be your top choice. The interior of this Honda Pilot surrounds you and your passengers in sophistication thanks to its ergonomic design and soft-touch materials. Along with its impressive interior is a sleek and muscular body with sculpted exterior lines and modern fascia. If your family needs a new driving partner that's steeped in refinement, look no further than this stunning 2022 Honda Pilot.This low mileage SUV has just 6,361 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $376.43 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $78297 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Climate Control, Bluetooth Connection, Tires - Front Performance, Power Mirror(s), Front Collision Mitigation, Bucket Seats, Fog Lamps, Trip Computer, Tires - Rear Performance, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Steer...
