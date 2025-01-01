$21,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11184
- Mileage 26,828 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential is packed with a 2.0L Smartstream Inline 4-cylinder engine getting 7.1 L/100 km city / 5.5 L/100 km highway mileage. Premium cloth seating surfaces, Heated front seats, 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility (wireless), Remote keyless entry, Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Hyundai SmartSense® suite that includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and so much more! This car has a balance of Hyundai manufacturer warranty.
