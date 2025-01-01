Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential is packed with a 2.0L Smartstream Inline 4-cylinder engine getting 7.1 L/100 km city / 5.5 L/100 km highway mileage. Premium cloth seating surfaces, Heated front seats, 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility (wireless), Remote keyless entry, Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Hyundai SmartSense® suite that includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and so much more! This car has a balance of Hyundai manufacturer warranty.

2022 Hyundai Elantra

26,828 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Watch This Vehicle
12202750

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,828KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG1NU301084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11184
  • Mileage 26,828 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential is packed with a 2.0L Smartstream Inline 4-cylinder engine getting 7.1 L/100 km city / 5.5 L/100 km highway mileage. Premium cloth seating surfaces, Heated front seats, 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility (wireless), Remote keyless entry, Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Hyundai SmartSense® suite that includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and so much more! This car has a balance of Hyundai manufacturer warranty.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

Used 2019 Volvo V60 T6 Momentum REMOTE START - MOONROOF - LEATHER for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Volvo V60 T6 Momentum REMOTE START - MOONROOF - LEATHER 149,483 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 3RD ROW SEATING - DUAL MOONROOF - NAVIGATION for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 3RD ROW SEATING - DUAL MOONROOF - NAVIGATION 106,770 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred APPLE / ANDROID - HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred APPLE / ANDROID - HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START 126,645 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra