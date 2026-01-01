$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred REMOTE START - BACKUP CAM
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred REMOTE START - BACKUP CAM
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,697 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred Variable Transmission with Idle Stop & Go and available all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 8.6 L/100km city and 7.5 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Preferred trim elevates its distinctive presence with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated side mirrors with LED turn-signal indicators, premium cloth seating that includes heated front seats, 6-way manual driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, single-zone automatic climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Hyundai SmartSense includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Safety
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Additional Features
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613-634-3262