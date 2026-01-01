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<p><strong>2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Variable Transmission with Idle Stop & Go and available all-wheel drive, achieving <strong>an estimated 8.6 L/100km city and 7.5 L/100km highway fuel efficiency.</strong> The Preferred trim elevates its distinctive presence with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated side mirrors with LED turn-signal indicators, premium cloth seating that includes heated front seats, 6-way manual driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, single-zone automatic climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Hyundai SmartSense includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, and so much more!</span></p>

2022 Hyundai KONA

136,697 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred REMOTE START - BACKUP CAM

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14088252

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred REMOTE START - BACKUP CAM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,697KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB2NU767851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,697 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred Variable Transmission with Idle Stop & Go and available all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 8.6 L/100km city and 7.5 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Preferred trim elevates its distinctive presence with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated side mirrors with LED turn-signal indicators, premium cloth seating that includes heated front seats, 6-way manual driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, single-zone automatic climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Hyundai SmartSense includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2022 Hyundai KONA