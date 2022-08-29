$35,298+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
678-607-9019
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,298
+ taxes & licensing
14,472KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9286720
- Stock #: 001107
- VIN: KM8K3CA35NU815753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 14,472 KM
Vehicle Description
Like New!
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Lane Departure
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8