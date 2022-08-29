Menu
2022 Hyundai KONA

14,472 KM

$35,298

+ tax & licensing
$35,298

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,298

+ taxes & licensing

14,472KM
Used
  VIN: KM8K3CA35NU815753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 14,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Lane Departure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

