2022 Hyundai PALISADE

5,910 KM

Details Description Features

$61,888

+ tax & licensing
$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy / Clean CarFax / Low KMS

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy / Clean CarFax / Low KMS

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

5,910KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8704064
  • Stock #: 5591
  • VIN: KM8R5DHE1NU381983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 5,910 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ultimate in SUV Luxury! Welcome to the 2022 Hyundai Palisade!! What a GORGEOUS ride! The 2022 Hyundai Palisade is always one of the top-rated midsize SUVs. It has plenty of space for people and cargo, a comfortable ride, and a long list of standard features.

 

The long list of features include 3.8L V6, All Wheel Drive, White Nappa Leather Interior, Navigation, Heated and Cooled First and Second Row Seats, Huge Panoramic Sunroof, Memory Drivers Seat, Power Seats, Huge Touchscreen, Backup Camera, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Remote Start and SO MUCH MORE!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

