613-507-9910
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy / Clean CarFax / Low KMS
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8704064
- Stock #: 5591
- VIN: KM8R5DHE1NU381983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 5,910 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ultimate in SUV Luxury! Welcome to the 2022 Hyundai Palisade!! What a GORGEOUS ride! The 2022 Hyundai Palisade is always one of the top-rated midsize SUVs. It has plenty of space for people and cargo, a comfortable ride, and a long list of standard features.
The long list of features include 3.8L V6, All Wheel Drive, White Nappa Leather Interior, Navigation, Heated and Cooled First and Second Row Seats, Huge Panoramic Sunroof, Memory Drivers Seat, Power Seats, Huge Touchscreen, Backup Camera, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Remote Start and SO MUCH MORE!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
Vehicle Features
