2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 6 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10201107

10201107 Stock #: 10628

10628 VIN: 5NMS3DAJ2NH408621

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37,643 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.