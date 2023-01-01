$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2022 Hyundai Venue
2022 Hyundai Venue
ESSENTIAL POWER GROUP. A/C. BACKUP CAM. CAR PLAY. BLUETOOTH. HEATED SEATS. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS THIS!
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
64,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10539249
- Stock #: 230662
- VIN: KMHRB8A37NU149705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230662
- Mileage 64,200 KM
Vehicle Description
POWER GROUP. A/C. BACKUP CAM. CAR PLAY. BLUETOOTH. HEATED SEATS. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS THIS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5