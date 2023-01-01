Menu
2022 Hyundai Venue

64,200 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2022 Hyundai Venue

2022 Hyundai Venue

ESSENTIAL POWER GROUP. A/C. BACKUP CAM. CAR PLAY. BLUETOOTH. HEATED SEATS. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS THIS!

2022 Hyundai Venue

ESSENTIAL POWER GROUP. A/C. BACKUP CAM. CAR PLAY. BLUETOOTH. HEATED SEATS. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS THIS!

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10539249
  • Stock #: 230662
  • VIN: KMHRB8A37NU149705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230662
  • Mileage 64,200 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER GROUP. A/C. BACKUP CAM. CAR PLAY. BLUETOOTH. HEATED SEATS. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS THIS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

