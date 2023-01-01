2022 Hyundai Venue

$23,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 2 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10539249

10539249 Stock #: 230662

230662 VIN: KMHRB8A37NU149705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 230662

Mileage 64,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.